Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Clue Solution
2017 comedy-crime film starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin GOINGINSTYLE
Number used to denote the position in an ordered sequence ORDINAL
Yellowish-brown hard translucent fossil resin used for jewellery AMBER
1979 Epsom Derby winner ridden by Willie Carson TROY
Mario —, Argentina 1978 FIFA World Cup Final winner; top scorer at the tournament KEMPES
— 225, stock market index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange NIKKEI
Small wingless blood-sucking insect noted for its power of leaping FLEA
Douglas —, 2010 Tony Award Best Actor in a Musical winner for La Cage aux Folles HODGE
Capital of Namibia WINDHOEK
Group of Bantu languages of southern Africa including Xhosa and Zulu NGUNI
Peter —, 1964 Olympic 800m and 1,500m gold medallist SNELL
Sheila —, actress married to Harry H Corbett from 1958-64 STEAFEL
Card of the lowest ranking suit in bridge CLUB
Genus of plants of Africa and Asia with large yellow, orange or lilac flowers whose species include the firecracker flower CROSSANDRA
22nd letter of the Greek alphabet CHI
The —, electronic music duo comprising Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty who recorded 1991 Top Five album The White Room KLF
Deficiency disease caused by a lack of nicotinic acid in the diet PELLAGRA
Number represented by the letters LXX in Roman numerals SEVENTY
Freshwater carnivorous mammal with smooth fur and webbed feet OTTER
Frank —, author of novels The Foxes of Harrow and The Voyage Unplanned YERBY
Anne-Marie —, actress who portrayed Julia Lennon in 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy DUFF