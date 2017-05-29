Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|2017 comedy-crime film starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin
|GOINGINSTYLE
|Number used to denote the position in an ordered sequence
|ORDINAL
|Yellowish-brown hard translucent fossil resin used for jewellery
|AMBER
|1979 Epsom Derby winner ridden by Willie Carson
|TROY
|Mario —, Argentina 1978 FIFA World Cup Final winner; top scorer at the tournament
|KEMPES
|— 225, stock market index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|NIKKEI
|Small wingless blood-sucking insect noted for its power of leaping
|FLEA
|Douglas —, 2010 Tony Award Best Actor in a Musical winner for La Cage aux Folles
|HODGE
|Capital of Namibia
|WINDHOEK
|Group of Bantu languages of southern Africa including Xhosa and Zulu
|NGUNI
|Peter —, 1964 Olympic 800m and 1,500m gold medallist
|SNELL
|Sheila —, actress married to Harry H Corbett from 1958-64
|STEAFEL
|Card of the lowest ranking suit in bridge
|CLUB
|Genus of plants of Africa and Asia with large yellow, orange or lilac flowers whose species include the firecracker flower
|CROSSANDRA
|22nd letter of the Greek alphabet
|CHI
|The —, electronic music duo comprising Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty who recorded 1991 Top Five album The White Room
|KLF
|Deficiency disease caused by a lack of nicotinic acid in the diet
|PELLAGRA
|Number represented by the letters LXX in Roman numerals
|SEVENTY
|Freshwater carnivorous mammal with smooth fur and webbed feet
|OTTER
|Frank —, author of novels The Foxes of Harrow and The Voyage Unplanned
|YERBY
|Anne-Marie —, actress who portrayed Julia Lennon in 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy
|DUFF