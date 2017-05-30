Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Parallelogram with four right angles RECTANGLE
Peter —, Labour MP for Neath from 1991-2015; Secretary of State for Wales from 2002-08 HAIN
Town in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, southwest of Merthyr Tydfil formerly associated with the coal industry ABERDARE
2017 horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams GETOUT
Charles —, astronomer who, with Jeremiah Dixon, surveyed the boundary between Maryland and Pennsylvania in colonial America MASON
2010 novel by E O Wilson ANTHILL
River in Western Australia that flows north to the Timor Sea ORD
Salesi —, Australia and Gloucester Rugby prop MAAFU
Seat for riding on the back of an elephant or camel HOWDAH
Erich —, head of state of East Germany from 1976-89 HONECKER
Tropical yellow-flowered plant cultivated for its strong fibre JUTE
West African republic; capital Banjul THEGAMBIA
Friedrich —, German philosopher whose works include Beyond Good and Evil NIETZSCHE
Muse of love poetry in Greek mythology ERATO
Bob —, four-time World Freshwater Angling Championship winner NUDD
Old World songbird such as the Crested — or Black — LARK
Jean —, French writer whose plays include The Madwoman of Chaillot and Ondine GIRAUDOUX
Karin —, author of crime novels Pretty Girls, Triptych and Indelible SLAUGHTER
Heavy cotton cloth waterproofed with oil typically worn by sailors OILSKIN
Number opposite the 20 on a standard dartboard THREE
US state; capital Des Moines IOWA
Flesh of a cow when killed for food BEEF
