Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Clue
Solution
US vice president from 1989-93 DANQUAYLE
Gavin —, British sculptor and conceptual artist whose installations include 2004’s The Golden Thread TURK
Colour that lies between red and yellow in the visible spectrum ORANGE
Sergey —, 1988 Olympic pole vault gold medallist BUBKA
Marcel —, painter and sculptor whose works include 1912’s Nude Descending a Staircase, No 2 DUCHAMP
Unit of length of yarn usually 80 yards for wool, 120 yards for cotton and silk and 300 yards for linen LEA
US city that houses the University of Wyoming LARAMIE
Member of a Mexican Indian people whose great empire was overthrown by Cortes in the 16th century AZTEC
1944 Broadway play by Mary Chase that won the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for Drama HARVEY
Servant to Antonio in William Shakespeare play The Two Gentlemen of Verona PANTHINO
US state; capital Salt Lake City UTAH
Island in the Tyrrhenian Sea off NE Sicily famous for its active volcano STROMBOLI
2003 St Leger winner ridden by Jamie Spencer BRIANBORU
Genus of plants with white, blue, purple or pink daisy-like flowers ASTER
Second most spoken official language of Bolivia and Peru QUECHUA
Mountain range in south central Europe ALPS
1982 novel by Shirley Conran LACE
2007 horror film starring Elisha Cuthbert and Daniel Gillies CAPTIVITY
Books included as an appendix to the Old Testament in certain versions of the Bible APOCRYPHA
Simon —, television presenter and disc jockey born Cyril Nicholas Henty-Dodd who died in 2009 DEE
Brown sedimentary rock with a woody texture used as a fuel LIGNITE
Rich Japanese sauce made from soy beans naturally fermented with wheat or barley SHOYU
Linus —, US locksmith who died in 1868 YALE
John —, chronicler and antiquary who published a Survey of London in 1598 STOW
