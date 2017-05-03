Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Sock puppet sheep created by ventriloquist Shari Lewis LAMBCHOP
Sarah —, British artist whose works include 1997 sculpture Pauline Bunny LUCAS
Volcanic island of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean whose de jure capital is Plymouth MONTSERRAT
Capital of South Australia ADELAIDE
Kate —, Labour MP for Vauxhall since 1989; Minister for Sport from 1999-2001 HOEY
Lover of Galatea in Greek mythology crushed under a boulder by Polyphemus ACIS
Francesco —, 14th-century Italian poet known for the Rime Sparse PETRARCH
Steven —, Best Director Oscar winner for Traffic SODERBERGH
Name for the colour red in heraldry GULES
University city in Scotland on the North Sea ABERDEEN
Neil —, English golfer who won the 1977 Tournament Players Championship COLES
Large sturgeon of the Black and Caspian Seas BELUGA
Steve —, 1986 Commonwealth 800m gold medallist CRAM
James —, Scottish engineer and inventor who improved the steam engine WATT
— Theatre, Dublin venue destroyed by fire in 1951, rebuilt and reopened in 1966 ABBEY
City in Manche, France, which absorbed the town of Octeville in 2000 CHERBOURG
Perch-like fish of the wrasse family of New Zealand SPOTTY
2010 novel by Ian McEwan SOLAR
Female of a rabbit or hare DOE
Melvyn —, author of novels Crystal Rooms and Now is the Time BRAGG
City in Liaoning province, China, noted for its iron and steel production ANSHAN
Nomadic Asian people who controlled Egypt from around 1720 to 1560 BC HYKSOS
Victor —, author of novels Les Miserables and The Hunchback of Notre Dame HUGO
