Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue
Solution
1970 crime film starring Sidney Poitier and Martin Landau THEYCALLME
Paolo —, Italian composer and singing master to the British Royal Family knighted in 1908 TOSTI
Sebastien —, winner of the World Rally Drivers’ Championship from 2004-12 LOEB
Kiln for drying hops OAST
The —, 1995 film thriller starring Sandra Bullock and Jeremy Northam NET
Rotating neutron star that emits regular pulses of radiation PULSAR
City in Osun, SW Nigeria; a major trading centre for cocoa IWO
River that flows through Leeds and Skipton AIRE
Filbert —, 1974 Commonwealth 1,500m gold medallist BAYI
2nd-century Greek physician and philosopher who codified existing medical knowledge GALEN
1988 horror film starring Kevin Dillon and Shawnee Smith THEBLOB
1948 novel by Robert A Heinlein SPACECADET
1912 novel by Edith Wharton THEREEF
ITV spy drama series starring Edward Woodward in the title role that ran from 1967-72 CALLAN
Silvery-white metallic element; symbol Lu LUTETIUM
Jackie —, US stand-up comedian whose show won a Tony Special Award in 1987 MASON
Town in Tameside, Greater Manchester, formerly associated with the textile industry STALYBRIDGE
See 1 Across MISTERTIBBS
Dry brown brandy distilled in the French district of Gers ARMAGNAC
Plant related to the onion cultivated for its edible bulb SHALLOT
— Ocean, sea surrounding the North Pole ARCTIC
Plant of the primrose family with small pale yellow flowers OXLIP
