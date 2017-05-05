Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|State in NE Brazil; capital Maceio
|ALAGOAS
|Inland port in SE Texas, US; site of the Lyndon B Johnson Space Center
|HOUSTON
|African republic; capital Lilongwe
|MALAWI
|Angelina —, Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for Girl, Interrupted
|JOLIE
|Substance used in cheese-making formed from the coagulation of milk by acid or rennet
|CURD
|Town in Gwynedd, N Wales, whose castle overlooks Cardigan Bay
|HARLECH
|Disease, especially of the big toe, caused by an excess of uric acid in the blood
|GOUT
|M D —, New Zealand Test cricketer who hit 299 against Sri Lanka at Wellington in 1991
|CROWE
|In bridge, a holding of two non-consecutive high cards of a suit, such as the ace and queen
|TENACE
|Capital of French Polynesia
|PAPEETE
|The —, 2013 biopic starring Steve Coogan as Paul Raymond
|LOOKOFLOVE
|1938 stage play by Patrick Hamilton filmed in 1940 and 1944
|GASLIGHT
|Old Testament Hebrew prophet of the 8th century BC
|AMOS
|Longest river in Kenya
|TANA
|Sixth letter in the Greek alphabet
|ZETA
|Henry —, actor who played Mr Pugh in ITV sitcom The Worker
|MCGEE
|Military alliance of Communist countries of Europe under Soviet influence signed in 1955
|WARSAWPACT
|Member of a Native American people formerly of the southern US now living chiefly in Oklahoma
|CHEROKEE
|Andrew —, broadcaster whose credits include the BBC TV show Sunday Politics
|NEIL
|Nicolas —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Leaving Las Vegas
|CAGE
|Hare-like cavy native to South America
|MARA