Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Clue Solution
State in NE Brazil; capital Maceio ALAGOAS
Inland port in SE Texas, US; site of the Lyndon B Johnson Space Center HOUSTON
African republic; capital Lilongwe MALAWI
Angelina —, Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for Girl, Interrupted JOLIE
Substance used in cheese-making formed from the coagulation of milk by acid or rennet CURD
Town in Gwynedd, N Wales, whose castle overlooks Cardigan Bay HARLECH
Disease, especially of the big toe, caused by an excess of uric acid in the blood GOUT
M D —, New Zealand Test cricketer who hit 299 against Sri Lanka at Wellington in 1991 CROWE
In bridge, a holding of two non-consecutive high cards of a suit, such as the ace and queen TENACE
Capital of French Polynesia PAPEETE
The —, 2013 biopic starring Steve Coogan as Paul Raymond LOOKOFLOVE
1938 stage play by Patrick Hamilton filmed in 1940 and 1944 GASLIGHT
Old Testament Hebrew prophet of the 8th century BC AMOS
Longest river in Kenya TANA
Sixth letter in the Greek alphabet ZETA
Henry —, actor who played Mr Pugh in ITV sitcom The Worker MCGEE
Military alliance of Communist countries of Europe under Soviet influence signed in 1955 WARSAWPACT
Member of a Native American people formerly of the southern US now living chiefly in Oklahoma CHEROKEE
Andrew —, broadcaster whose credits include the BBC TV show Sunday Politics NEIL
Nicolas —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Leaving Las Vegas CAGE
Hare-like cavy native to South America MARA