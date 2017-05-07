Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Town in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, Canada, surrounded by the — National Park BANFF
Dome-shaped Buddhist shrine such as the Phra Pathommachedi in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand STUPA
Underworld abode of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology HADES
Capital of Yonne department, central France AUXERRE
The —, trilogy of plays by Aeschylus ORESTEIA
Primo —, author of 1975 volume of short stories The Periodic Table LEVI
Stoat in northern regions or its fur ERMINE
Town in Greater Manchester on the River Irwell BURY
Satirical strip cartoon by Al Capp featuring the character Daisy Mae Scragg LILABNER
The —, 1975 horror film starring Peter Cushing and John Hurt GHOUL
County town of County Clare, Republic of Ireland ENNIS
Largest island of Greece CRETE
Carl —, US minimalist sculptor whose works include 144 Magnesium Square and Equivalent VIII ANDRE
2009 film drama starring Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender FISHTANK
2004 action-comedy film starring Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon TAXI
Stephen Crane short story first published in 1897 about four shipwrecked men THEOPENBOAT
Port in SW Spain founded about 1100 BC CADIZ
— Sonata, violin work in G minor by Giuseppe Tartini DEVILSTRILL
1973 Derby winner ridden by Edward Hide MORSTON
1984 film drama starring Matthew Modine in the title role BIRDY
Capital of Deux-Sevres department, France NIORT
Hariyanto —, Indonesian badminton player; 1995 IBF World Championship men’s singles title winner ARBI
