Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|The —, 18th-century Gothic novel by Matthew Gregory Lewis whose title character is Ambrosio
|MONK
|Morgan —, France and Wigan Warriors fullback
|ESCARE
|J R —, German bacteriologist after whom a flat-bottomed dish used for producing microcultures is named
|PETRI
|John —, English art critic whose works include three-volume treatise The Stones of Venice
|RUSKIN
|John Frederick —, US artist whose works include 1885 oil The Poor Man’s Store
|PETO
|2011 Cricket World Cup winners
|INDIA
|University city in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on the northern flank of the Apennines
|BOLOGNA
|Leader of the Liberal Party from 1967-76
|JEREMYTHORPE
|Mike —, 1992 Olympic 200m gold medallist
|MARSH
|White, yellow, blue, pink or green mineral found in coarse granites
|BERYL
|Roy —, former Warrington Wolves and New Zealand rugby league prop
|ASOTASI
|1880 novel by Emile Zola
|NANA
|1994 Australian Open and 1999 US Open men’s singles tennis championship runner-up
|TODDMARTIN
|Island in NW Lake Superior, Michigan, forming part of a US National Park
|ISLEROYALE
|Standard monetary unit of Japan
|YEN
|CGS unit of work or energy
|ERG
|The —, 1960s ITV series starring Patrick Macnee as John Steed
|AVENGERS
|1986 adventure-comedy film starring Walter Matthau and Cris Campion
|PIRATES
|C O —, Kenya player who took 5-24 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 Cricket World Cup
|OBUYA
|First letter of the Greek alphabet
|ALPHA
|Musical composition for two performers
|DUET