Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

The —, 18th-century Gothic novel by Matthew Gregory Lewis whose title character is Ambrosio MONK
Morgan —, France and Wigan Warriors fullback ESCARE
J R —, German bacteriologist after whom a flat-bottomed dish used for producing microcultures is named PETRI
John —, English art critic whose works include three-volume treatise The Stones of Venice RUSKIN
John Frederick —, US artist whose works include 1885 oil The Poor Man’s Store PETO
2011 Cricket World Cup winners INDIA
University city in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on the northern flank of the Apennines BOLOGNA
Leader of the Liberal Party from 1967-76 JEREMYTHORPE
Mike —, 1992 Olympic 200m gold medallist MARSH
White, yellow, blue, pink or green mineral found in coarse granites BERYL
Roy —, former Warrington Wolves and New Zealand rugby league prop ASOTASI
1880 novel by Emile Zola NANA
1994 Australian Open and 1999 US Open men’s singles tennis championship runner-up TODDMARTIN
Island in NW Lake Superior, Michigan, forming part of a US National Park ISLEROYALE
Standard monetary unit of Japan YEN
CGS unit of work or energy ERG
The —, 1960s ITV series starring Patrick Macnee as John Steed AVENGERS
1986 adventure-comedy film starring Walter Matthau and Cris Campion PIRATES
C O —, Kenya player who took 5-24 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 Cricket World Cup OBUYA
First letter of the Greek alphabet ALPHA
Musical composition for two performers DUET