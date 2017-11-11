Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
ITV medical drama series set in Derbyshire that ran from 1993-2002 PEAKPRACTICE
2001 romcom starring Reese Witherspoon and Luke Wilson LEGALLY
In cricket, a run not scored from the bat EXTRA
Tourist city in NE Hungary at the centre of a wine-producing region EGER
Luciano —, Italian composer of opera Un re in ascolto which premiered in 1984 BERIO
Dudley —, actor who played Tinker Dill in BBC TV series Lovejoy SUTTON
2013 biopic starring Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt RUSH
The —, 1966 film drama starring Stephen Boyd and Elke Sommer OSCAR
Samuel —, 2008 Olympic marathon gold medallist WANJIRU
Scottish television presenter whose credits include Changing Rooms and Wheel of Fortune CAROLSMILLIE
London-born director of films Expresso Bongo, Toomorrow and The Quatermass Xperiment VALGUEST
2010 romcom starring Emma Stone and Penn Badgley EASYA
William Shakespeare play subtitled The Moor of Venice OTHELLO
Singer-actor who played T-Saint in 1995 action film Tank Girl ICET
Henry —, British prime minister from 1859-65 PALMERSTON
Adult female of the domestic fowl HEN
1988 film comedy starring Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Perkins BIG
Thierry —, Belgian winner of the 2017 Rally Poland, eighth round of the World Rally Championship NEUVILLE
Whiskey distilled from maize, malt and rye and aged in white oak barrels BOURBON
1960s dance characterized by gyrations of the arms and hips TWIST
Port and resort in Lazio, Italy; site of Allied landings in World War II ANZIO
Small tree of the rose family such as the European — bearing sour fruit CRAB
