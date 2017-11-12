Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Martin —, actor who played Ned Nederlander in 1986 film comedy Three Amigos! SHORT
Isle of —, island in the English Channel whose administrative centre is Newport WIGHT
Sky god of Egyptian mythology represented as a falcon-headed man HORUS
Marcel —, painter and sculptor whose works include 1912’s Nude Descending a Staircase, No 2 DUCHAMP
Michelle —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Love Field PFEIFFER
Hindu goddess of destruction KALI
Root vegetable of the cabbage family eaten raw in salads RADISH
Species of clover-like fern native to Australia also known as ngardu from which bush bread is made NARDOO
Lower jawbone in vertebrates MANDIBLE
Port in Honshu, Japan, on the Shinano and Agano rivers NIIGATA
Jimmy —, member of the Crazy Gang whose comedy partner was Teddy Knox NERVO
Tree whose wood is used for bridges as it resists underwater rot ALDER
Louis —, first prime minister of the Union of South Africa BOTHA
Kenneth —, broadcaster who co-wrote and appeared in BBC Radio comedy show Much-Binding-in-the-Marsh HORNE
Food fish of the southeast Atlantic and western Indian Oceans ROSEFISH
Unit of length, one twelfth of a foot INCH
1975 Booker Prize-winning novel by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala HEATAND
1947 Alfred Hitchcock drama film starring Gregory Peck and Ann Todd THEPARADINE
Larry —, US virtuoso mouth organ player who died in 2001 ADLER
2008 novel by Jeffrey Archer APRISONEROF
Spanish courtship dance accompanied by castanets or tambourine FANDANGO
Dutch artistic movement founded in Amsterdam in 1917 by Theo van Doesburg DESTIJL
Capital and chief port of Senegal DAKAR
