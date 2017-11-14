Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Alcide —, prime minister of Italy from 1945-53 DEGASPERI
Diana —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Lady Sings the Blues ROSS
1998 novel by David Storey ASERIOUS
Capital of Vosges department, E France EPINAL
Jeremy —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Reversal of Fortune IRONS
British subsonic military jet plane capable of vertical take-off and landing HARRIER
John —, author of novels The Broker and The Brethren GRISHAM
Airport town in Bedfordshire LUTON
M C —, Dutch graphic artist whose works include 1928 woodcut Tower of Babel ESCHER
2000 novel by Andy McNab FIREWALL
Small metal bar set across the fingerboard of a guitar FRET
Character first voiced by Mel Blanc in 1937 cartoon Porky’s Duck Hunt DAFFYDUCK
Gordon —, West Indies Test cricketer who hit 214 not out against England at Lord’s in 1984 GREENIDGE
Alec —, Turkey-born car designer who developed the Mini in 1959 ISSIGONIS
Derbyshire village renowned as the southern starting point of the Pennine Way EDALE
Old Iranian language used today as the liturgical language of the Zoroastrian faith AVESTAN
Pseudonym of 19th-century illustrator Hablot Knight Browne PHIZ
Stanley —, FIFA president from 1961-74 ROUS
Ceremonial county of England whose administrative headquarters is in Trowbridge WILTSHIRE
Gyles —, broadcaster and writer; Conservative MP for the City of Chester from 1992-97 BRANDRETH
Son of Noah and father of Canaan in the Old Testament HAM
Bill —, actor-comedian who starred in ITV sitcoms Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt! and The Gaffer MAYNARD
The —, 1997 horror film starring Penelope Ann Miller and Tom Sizemore RELIC
University city in Tuscany housing a famous leaning tower PISA
Flesh of a cow when killed for food BEEF
