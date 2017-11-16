Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1965 war drama film directed by and starring Frank Sinatra NONEBUTTHE
Market town in Cornwall famous for its Hal-an-Tow pageant and Furry Dance HELSTON
City and tourist centre in Lombardy, Italy housing the Villa Olmo COMO
Uncastrated male pig BOAR
Large black, earth-boring dung beetle DOR
Fibrous interior of the dishcloth gourd used as a bath sponge LOOFAH
2008 action film starring James McAvoy and Morgan Freeman WANTED
Industrial city in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany on the River Danube ULM
Resort town in Wicklow, Republic of Ireland BRAY
Adolfo —, actor who played Emilio Largo in 1965 action film Thunderball CELI
London Tube station that became disused when the line from Epping closed in 1994 ONGAR
1897 novel by Bram Stoker DRACULA
Kate —, Canadian folk singer-songwriter; late mother of singers Rufus and Martha Wainwright MCGARRIGLE
Genus of aquatic plants that includes the American lotus NELUMBO
John —, Secretary of State for Defence from 1981-83 NOTT
University city in NW Wales on the south shore of the Menai Strait BANGOR
City in N Israel on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee TIBERIAS
John —, actor who portrayed Jack Kerouac in 1980 film drama Heart Beat HEARD
1983 novel by Terry Pratchett THECOLOUROF
Flag officer in a navy junior to a vice admiral REARADMIRAL
Capital of Australia CANBERRA
1999 film comedy starring Albert Brooks and Sharon Stone THEMUSE
Finlay —, rugby union flanker; 1986 Scotland Test debutant against France CALDER
Douglas —, Field Marshal who became Commander-in-Chief of the British Expeditionary Force in 1915 HAIG
