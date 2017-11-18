Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
2004 romcom starring Richard Gere and Jennifer Lopez SHALLWEDANCE
In English law, the former crime of taking goods of another person without permission with the intention of keeping them LARCENY
Roman goddess of the hunt and the moon DIANA
Mild yellow Dutch cheese EDAM
1984 stage play by Neil Simon BILOXI
Roberto —, 1972-79 WBA Lightweight champion DURAN
2005-09 and 2017 US television drama series starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell PRISON
Steffi —, winner of the Australian Open singles tennis championship from 1988-90 and 1994 GRAF
City in Sri Lanka home to the — International Stadium, a Test cricket venue known as The Esplanade GALLE
Nicolas —, president of France from 2007-12 SARKOZY
1931 crime film drama starring Edward G Robinson in the title role LITTLECAESAR
Jennifer —, 2001 Australian Open singles tennis championship winner CAPRIATI
Samuel —, British diarist and naval administrator who died in 1703 PEPYS
Stanley —, British prime minister from 1935-37 BALDWIN
University in Los Angeles, California, founded in 1919 (inits) UCLA
The —, 1989 historical crime novel by Lindsey Davis SILVERPIGS
1992 film drama featuring Lorraine Bracco and John Heard RADIOFLYER
Instance of a batter touching all four bases safely in baseball RUN
Arnold —, English composer of symphonic poem Tintagel which premiered in 1921 BAX
2002 West End musical featuring songs by the band Madness OURHOUSE
Ken —, 1997 World Snooker Championship winner DOHERTY
Jane —, actress who played Jane Seymour in 1972 film drama Henry VIII and His Six Wives ASHER
Emilie —, 2007 Mexican Open singles tennis tournament winner LOIT
VIDEO