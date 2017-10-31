Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1988 Mike Leigh comedy-drama film starring Phil Davis and Ruth Sheen HIGHHOPES
1991 family film starring Dustin Hoffman in the title role HOOK
Rough skin of certain sharks and rays, used as an abrasive SHAGREEN
Chris —, former Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday and England footballer; Burnley manager from 1997-98 WADDLE
Joseph —, prime minister of Australia from 1931-39 LYONS
Steven —, actor and playwright whose verse plays include East and Greek BERKOFF
The —, British story paper published from 1907-39 GEM
George —, US photographic equipment pioneer who popularised the use of roll film EASTMAN
Tropical American tree whose edible fruit has pink juicy flesh GUAVA
George Frederick —, composer whose Water Music collection premiered in 1717 HANDEL
2009 animated film featuring the voice talent of Dakota Fanning in the title role CORALINE
That part of the lower back also called the lumbus LOIN
English golfer; 1993 Canon European Masters tournament winner BARRYLANE
1900 collection of short stories by Ernest Bramah THEWALLET
Name, until 1957, of Ghana GOLDCOAST
Henrik —, author of stage plays Hedda Gabler and The League of Youth IBSEN
Capital of North Holland, the Netherlands HAARLEM
Sword similar to the foil but with a larger guard EPEE
1866 one-act comic opera by Arthur Sullivan and F C Burnand COXANDBOX
Author of novels The Famished Road and In Arcadia BEN
Jan-Michael —, Delray Beach International Tennis Championships singles tournament winner in 2001 and 2003 GAMBILL
Charlie —, actor who starred as Bud Fox in 1987 film drama Wall Street SHEEN
Island in the Inner Hebrides; site of an abbey founded by St Columba IONA
1918 novel by Wyndham Lewis featuring the character Otto Kreisler TARR
