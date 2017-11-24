Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
2007 horror film starring Thomas Jane and Marcia Gay Harden THEMIST
1995 novel by Val McDermid CLEAN
Dwelling place of the blessed after death in Greek mythology ELYSIUM
Danny —, film composer; Best Music, Original Score Oscar nominee for Big Fish ELFMAN
Will H —, US politician; president of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America from 1922-45 HAYS
Ivor —, Welsh actor, songwriter and dramatist born David Ivor Davies in 1893 NOVELLO
Town in Piedmont, Italy, known for its sparkling wine ASTI
Comedian-actor who played Vinnie Monks in BBC TV soap EastEnders BOBBY
John —, choreographer of 1957 ballet The Prince of the Pagodas CRANKO
1968 crime drama film starring Richard Widmark in the title role MADIGAN
Dino —, Italian author of 1940 novel The Tartar Steppe BUZZATI
1987 horror film directed and written by Clive Barker HELLRAISER
Pietro —, composer of 1890 opera Cavalleria rusticana MASCAGNI
David —, actor who played Hutch in 1970s US television series Starsky and Hutch SOUL
Airline; flag carrier of Israel ELAL
Corey —, actor who played the title role in 1986 comedy-drama film Lucas HAIM
Former US gold coin worth 10 dollars EAGLE
First wife of Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester, featured in 1821 Walter Scott novel Kenilworth AMYROBSART
Italo —, author of novels A Life and Zeno’s Conscience SVEVO
Vladimir —, virtuoso pianist; posthumous winner of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990 HOROWITZ
First man in the Old Testament ADAM
Deborah —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Sundowners KERR
Actor who played the title role in 1937 film drama Elephant Boy SABU
VIDEO