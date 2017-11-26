Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
UK 1985 no 1 album by The Smiths MEATISMURDER
Onesmus —, 2003 Dublin Marathon men’s race winner KILONZO
Hermann —, author of novels The Glass Bead Game and Knulp HESSE
Light-coloured dry sherry FINO
Book of the Old Testament preceded by the Book of Joshua JUDGES
Anna —, actress who starred as Shelley Darlingson in 2008 romcom The House Bunny FARIS
Etienne Maurice —, prime minister of France in 1834 who died in 1852 GERARD
The —, one of three ships commanded by Christopher Columbus in 1492 NINA
Hale —, 1990 US Open golf championship winner IRWIN
1979 adventure film starring Michael Caine and Peter Ustinov ASHANTI
Author of novels The Stopped Heart and Laura Blundy JULIEMYERSON
William —, winner of the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature FAULKNER
Renzo —, Italian architect; designer of The Shard, London PIANO
Ancient nation of the Old Testament whose chief city was Rabbah AMMON
Poet in Greek mythology who married Eurydice ORPHEUS
Oscar-winning 1981 biopic starring, directed and co-written by Warren Beatty REDS
Best Director Oscar nominee for Leaving Las Vegas MIKEFIGGIS
Jane Austen novel published posthumously in 1817 whose protagonist is Anne Elliot PERSUASION
Seventh son of Jacob in the Old Testament GAD
Alec —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The Bridge on the River Kwai GUINNESS
1988 film thriller starring Harrison Ford and Betty Buckley FRANTIC
Port in SW Sweden on the Sound opposite Copenhagen MALMO
2001 animated film starring the voice talent of Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy SHREK
Herman —, author of 1971 novel The Winds of War WOUK
