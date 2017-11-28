Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Konstantin —, General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party from 1984-85 CHERNENKO
— Cup, women’s world team championship in badminton UBER
1959 novel by Colin MacInnes ABSOLUTE
Lake —, large body of water in SE Siberia; UNESCO World Heritage Site from 1996 BAIKAL
Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin show; 1977 Tony Award winner for Best Musical and Best Original Score ANNIE
1970 film Western starring John Wayne and Jorge Rivero RIOLOBO
Tony —, 1989 British Open snooker tournament winner MEO
Seaside resort in East Yorkshire known for its pottery HORNSEA
Nicolas-Jacques —, inventor of the modern pencil and a hard type of crayon CONTE
Capital of Cuba HAVANA
Battle of —, 1827 naval conflict during the Greek War of Independence NAVARINO
Royal Australian Air Force pilot in WWII; author of volumes The Dam Busters and The Great Escape PAUL
South American tree such as the Red — whose wood is used in tanning QUEBRACHO
Tim —, actor who played Dennis Patterson in 1980s ITV series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet HEALY
Inland port; third largest city in Argentina ROSARIO
Mark —, rugby union fly-half; 1980 Australia Test debutant against New Zealand ELLA
European bird of prey with a deeply forked tail such as the Red — KITE
1954 novel by Alexander Trocchi YOUNGADAM
2016 Olympic event won by Thiago Braz da Silva and Katerina Stefanidi in their respective competitions POLEVAULT
Jonathan —, 2015 Superbike World Championship winner REA
Robert —, Labour Party Chief Whip from 1969-76; MP for Bermondsey from 1950-82 MELLISH
One of the basic patterns of the human fingerprint WHORL
Tommy —, Welsh boxer who fought Joe Louis for the World Heavyweight title in 1937 FARR
White, grey, brown or pale green mineral found in metamorphic rocks TALC
VIDEO