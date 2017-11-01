Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Simon —, English golfer; 2006, 2009 and 2011 KLM Open tournament winner DYSON
2008 film musical starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan MAMMAMIA
Bernard —, actor who opened the Mermaid Theatre in London in 1959 MILES
City in Illinois, US north of Chicago on Lake Michigan EVANSTON
Starchy cereal used for puddings obtained from an Asian palm tree SAGO
Lake —, westernmost of the Great Lakes of North America SUPERIOR
City in England on the River Wear SUNDERLAND
Marsupial of the Americas also called the water opossum YAPOK
1997 biopic starring Judi Dench in the title role as Queen Victoria MRSBROWN
Virginia —, author of novels Mrs Dalloway and To the Lighthouse WOOLF
Organisation formed in 1961 to administer a common policy for the sale of petroleum OPEC
Max —, English actor-comedian whose creations included Professor Wallofski WALL
Jan —, prime minister of South Africa from 1939-48 SMUTS
Natalie —, singer-actress who played Lorna Campbell in 2003 film comedy Johnny English IMBRUGLIA
Pierre Choderlos de —, French author of four-volume novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses LACLOS
John Philip —, US composer of marches The Stars and Stripes Forever and Semper Fidelis SOUSA
Hard grey metal; symbol Mn MANGANESE
Yasujiro —, Japanese director of film dramas Tokyo Story and Early Spring OZU
Comedian-actor married to Dawn French from 1984-2010 LENNY
Tropical plant of the East Indies cultivated for its small oval seeds SESAME
2012 comedy-drama film starring Julianne Hough and Diego Boneta ROCKOF
John —, 1993 BDO World Darts Championship winner LOWE
Paul —, actor who played Calvin Weir-Fields in 2012 comedy-drama film Ruby Sparks DANO
