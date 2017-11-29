Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
John —, English actor married to Neve Campbell until 2011 LIGHT
Capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina SARAJEVO
Kathy —, author of 1984 novel Blood and Guts in High School ACKER
Shrub of Mexico and Central America with showy scarlet bracts POINSETTIA
Terence —, author of stage plays French Without Tears and Separate Tables RATTIGAN
Katarina —, 1988 Olympic figure skating gold medallist WITT
River upon which Taunton, Somerset, stands TONE
1980 film drama starring Robert Redford and Yaphet Kotto BRUBAKER
1965 sci-fi film directed by Jean-Luc Godard starring Eddie Constantine as Lemmy Caution ALPHAVILLE
Philippine plant related to the banana whose leafstalks are the source of Manila hemp ABACA
1991 European Eventing Championships individual gold medallist IANSTARK
Clerk in 1850 Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield URIAH
P J —, England Test cricketer who took a hat-trick against West Indies in Leeds in 1957 LOADER
Sammy —, lyricist who won a Best Original Song Oscar for Three Coins in a Fountain CAHN
John —, 2003 World Championships 200m gold medallist CAPEL
BBC TV drama-comedy series that ran from 2003-15 featuring the fictional Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad of the Metropolitan Police Service NEWTRICKS
Humphrey —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The African Queen BOGART
1998 action film starring Robert De Niro and Jean Reno RONIN
Tree of southern Europe also called the umbrella pine and Italian — STONEPINE
Port in SW Scotland housing the Wallace Tower AYR
River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after which a severe infectious viral disease is named EBOLA
Servant of Lucentio in William Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew TRANIO
Largest city in Saudi Arabia RIYADH
Russell —, television arts presenter and chat show host who died in 1988 HARTY
Inscription placed over the head of Christ head during the Crucifixion INRI
— Handicap, flat race run at York in August last won by Nakeeta in 2017 EBOR
