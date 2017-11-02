Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
1985 fantasy film starring Fairuza Balk and Nicol Williamson RETURNTOOZ
Nut-bearing tree of North America such as the pignut — or nutmeg — HICKORY
Claudio —, Chilean classical pianist who died in 1991 ARRAU
The —, Test cricket ground in London OVAL
Nick —, creator of animated characters Wallace and Gromit PARK
Umberto —, author of novels The Name of the Rose and Foucault’s Pendulum ECO
Black Country town in the West Midlands housing a castle and zoo DUDLEY
Palm tree native to Madagascar whose large leaves yield a fibre used for weaving RAFFIA
Mammal of the horse family also called a donkey ASS
2004 St Leger winner ridden by Kerrin McEvoy RULE
Series of six or more balls bowled by a cricketer OVER
Lightweight white linen or cotton cloth CAMBRIC
Former Scarlets, Bristol Rugby and Sale Sharks scrum-half; 2001 Wales Test debutant against Japan DWAYNEPEEL
2004 action film starring Brad Pitt and Eric Bana TROY
2012 novel by Elmore Leonard RAYLAN
Jake —, Leeds-born singer-songwriter who died in 2002 THACKRAY
Graeme —, cyclist whose 2003 autobiography is entitled Flying Scotsman OBREE
6, 1 Down and 16 1859 novel by George Meredith THEORDEALOF
1937 memoir by Karen Blixen OUTOFAFRICA
Long distance walking route in SW Republic of Ireland that begins and ends in Glengarriff, County Cork BEARAWAY
Short running attack in fencing FLECHE
Robert M —, 1987 winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics SOLOW
Character played by Bob Hoskins in 1991 adventure film Hook SMEE
