Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 7th 2017

Clue
Solution
1956 film Western starring John Wayne and Jeffrey Hunter THESEARCHERS
Gloria —, Cuba-born singer-songwriter who recorded 1989 UK no 1 album Cuts Both Ways ESTEFAN
Alan —, actor who played the title role in 1980s ITV police drama series Cribb DOBIE
Carl —, German composer whose scenic cantata Carmina Burana was first staged in 1937 ORFF
Capital of the Bahamas NASSAU
1989 biopic starring Michael Chiklis as comedian John Belushi WIRED
1996 horror film starring David Arquette and Neve Campbell SCREAM
1985 film comedy starring Eileen Brennan and Tim Curry CLUE
Edible internal parts of an animal, such as the heart and liver OFFAL
In Germany, one-hundredth of a Deutschmark until the introduction of the euro PFENNIG
University city in Marche, Italy housing the Cattedrale di Sant’Emidio ASCOLIPICENO
Brian —, South Africa-born actor who played Andra Binnie in BBC TV comedy series Rab C Nesbitt PETTIFER
Jockey who rode 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef GEOFF
2014 comedy-drama film starring Michael Fassbender and Domhnall Gleason FRANK
Decapod crustacean such as the Chinese mitten — CRAB
1862 novel by Fyodor Dostoyevsky THEHOUSEOF
Jasper —, character in novels by George Borrow including The Romany Rye and Lavengro PETULENGRO
Alastair —, actor who played the title role in 1951 film drama Scrooge SIM
Former Spanish viceroyalty that included Mexico and the Philippines NEW
J D —, author of 1951 novel The Catcher in the Rye SALINGER
Member of a French dialect-speaking people living chiefly in southern and eastern Belgium and northern France WALLOON
Michael —, BBC TV weatherman who retired from full-time forecasting in 2004 FISH
