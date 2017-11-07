Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1991 adventure film starring Patrick Bergin and Uma Thurman ROBINHOOD
Donna —, author of 2012 novel The Jewels of Paradise LEON
Archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean whose capital is Stanley FALKLAND
Swelling in the neck due to enlargement of the thyroid gland GOITRE
Richard —, English seaman and tobacco trader who took control of Maryland, North America in 1645 INGLE
Scottish artist whose works include 1989 sculpture Master of the Universe EDUARDO
Nicolas —, rugby union prop; 2003 France Test debutant against New Zealand MAS
Jean — de Servieres, Treasurer-General of France and bibliophile known for his love of decorative bookbindings GROLIER
1979 sci-fi film starring Tom Skerritt and Sigourney Weaver ALIEN
Bird such as the common — also called the Great Northern diver LOON
Port in Devon overlooked by the Britannia Royal Naval College DARTMOUTH
1989 film drama starring Jane Fonda and Gregory Peck OLDGRINGO
Chris —, British mountaineer; author of 1966 book I Chose To Climb BONINGTON
1647 opera by Luigi Rossi ORFEO
The —, 2009 novel by Kathryn Stockett HELP
Department of NW France; capital Alencon ORNE
— National Cemetery, resting place in Virginia of US presidents William Howard Taft and John F Kennedy ARLINGTON
The —, 1868 novel by Wilkie Collins MOONSTONE
Part of a cereal plant containing the seeds EAR
— da Forli, 15th-century Italian Renaissance painter whose works include fresco Sixtus IV Appointing Platina as Prefect of the Vatican Library MELOZZO
Jonathan —, author of A Tale of a Tub and A Modest Proposal SWIFT
Lake —, largest natural lake in Wales BALA
In music, the sign that, when placed before a note, lowers it in pitch by a semitone FLAT
