Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers November 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz November 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Central and South American omnivorous mammal of the raccoon family COATI
1893 novel by R L Stevenson subtitled A Sequel To "Kidnapped" CATRIONA
Actor who played Keith Miller in BBC TV soap EastEnders from 2004-08 DAVID
Movement in art and literature in the 1920s that developed from dadaism SURREALISM
Bernd —, West Germany Euro 1980 Final-winning midfield footballer SCHUSTER
Capital of Azerbaijan BAKU
The —, 1943 novel by C S Forester SHIP
Strait that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara BOSPORUS
Member of a cattle-rearing people of southern Africa XHOSA
Cloris —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for The Last Picture Show LEACHMAN
1954 film drama starring Marlon Brando and Karl Malden ONTHE
Brother of Europa and founder of Thebes in Greek mythology CADMUS
2007 comedy-drama film starring Delroy Lindo and Idris Elba THIS
Robert —, Home Secretary from 1972-74 CARR
US name for the card game patience SOLITAIRE
— Uprising, nationalist insurgency in Kenya during the 1950s that aimed to overthrow British rule MAUMAU
Edible red seaweed also known as Neptune’s girdle DULSE
Alicya —, actress who played Denny Blood in ITV drama series Bad Girls EYO
Fred —, actor who starred as Kevin Arnold in US television series The Wonder Years SAVAGE
Erik —, Danish dancer; director of the Swedish Opera Ballet from 1967-73 BRUHN
Robert —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Crossfire RYAN
Lake —, body of water in central Switzerland formed by a widening of the Aare River THUN
VIDEO