Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 11th 2017

Clue
Solution
Duke of Vienna in William Shakespeare play Measure for Measure VINCENTIO
Peter —, 1988 Olympic 1,500m gold medallist RONO
2006 fantasy film starring Christina Ricci and James McAvoy PENELOPE
Ahmadou —, president of Cameroon from 1960-82 AHIDJO
Margaret —, 1973 Australian Open singles tennis championship winner COURT
Former name of Taiwan FORMOSA
Goddess of the dead in Norse mythology HEL
1968 Derby winner ridden by Lester Piggott SIRIVOR
Sigmund —, Moravia-born psychiatrist who died in London in 1939 FREUD
— acid, colourless substance found in sour milk used in preservative E270 LACTIC
Genus of Asian flowering plants named after Jesuit missionary Georg Joseph Kamel CAMELLIA
Hairstyle in which the hair is shaped into a wide frizzy bush AFRO
The —, 1978 novel by Emma Tennant BADSISTER
1987 comedy-drama film starring William Hurt, Albert Brooks and Holly Hunter BROADCAST
The —, 1816 novel by Sir Walter Scott whose central character is Jonathan Oldbuck ANTIQUARY
Full point scored in karate or judo IPPON
2007 biopic starring Sam Riley as singer Ian Curtis CONTROL
Longest river in Africa NILE
2002 Betty Thomas comedy film starring Eddie Murphy and Owen Wilson ISPY
North Sea fishing port and resort in NE Suffolk LOWESTOFT
Agile terrestrial marsupial of Australia and New Guinea with a long pointed muzzle BANDICOOT
Leroy —, Netherlands and Swansea City midfield footballer FER
Kim —, Labour MP for Pontypridd from 1989-2010; Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office from 2005-08 HOWELLS
Peter —, artist whose works include 1962 mixed media piece The Toy Shop BLAKE
New Zealand forest tree of the myrtle family with crimson flowers and hard wood such as the Northern — RATA
