Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Clue
Solution
1995 novel by Leon Uris REDEMPTION
Cephalopod mollusc with eight arms and a beak OCTOPUS
Leonhard —, 18th-century mathematician noted for his work on the calculus of variation EULER
Jerome —, composer of the music for 1927 Broadway show Show Boat KERN
2006 novel by Stephen King CELL
Another name for nicotinic acid, whose deficiency in the diet causes pellagra NIACIN
Son of Daedalus in Greek mythology ICARUS
Uziel —, designer and namesake of the Uzi submachine gun GAL
Bob —, 1996 US Republican Party presidential candidate DOLE
Kate —, singer-songwriter whose UK no 1 albums include 1985’s Hounds of Love BUSH
Mammal of forests of central Africa with a reddish-brown coat OKAPI
Stephen —, poet who authored 1951 autobiography World Within World SPENDER
The —, 1948 film drama starring Ralph Richardson and Michele Morgan FALLENIDOL
City and spa resort on North Island, New Zealand noted for its geothermal activity ROTORUA
Johnny —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Finding Neverland DEPP
2006 novel by Lloyd Jones MISTER
1974 film thriller starring Michael Caine and Donald Pleasence THEBLACK
Lowest deck in a vessel with four or more decks ORLOP
2006 novel by Peter James LOOKINGGOOD
Lowest layer of the Earth’s atmosphere TROPOSPHERE
In heraldry, a charge in the shape of a circle ROUNDEL
Christian —, 2004 Olympic triple jump gold medallist OLSSON
Domesticated South American cud-chewing animal LLAMA
