Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Clue
Solution
Region of SW central Asia disputed between India, Pakistan and China since 1947 KASHMIR
Max —, German composer and organist who died in 1916 REGER
Inert gaseous element; symbol Kr KRYPTON
Tree whose wood is used to make cricket bats WILLOW
Muriel —, author of novels The Girls of Slender Means and The Finishing School SPARK
Cesar —, Swiss hotelier who died in 1918 RITZ
P J —, US satirist whose volumes include Holidays in Hell and Holidays in Heck OROURKE
Small port and resort in Argyll and Bute, W Scotland OBAN
Ed —, 2000 Olympic men’s 4 x 100m swimming medley gold and 100m breaststroke silver medallist MOSES
1941 novel by James Hilton RANDOM
Rudolf —, painter born in 1854 whose works include The Meal, The Metal Workers and Reading the Koran ERNST
Peter —, author of novels Chatterton and The Lambs of London ACKROYD
Abnormal fear of heights ACROPHOBIA
Titan in Greek mythology; father of Helios, Selene and Eos HYPERION
The —, 1908 novel by Jack London featuring the character Ernest Everhard IRON
Legendary creature also called an abominable snowman YETI
1991 Ken Russell film drama starring Theresa Russell WHORE
1999 biopic starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Homer Hickam OCTOBERSKY
Old Testament city destroyed by God for its wickedness SODOM
2005 action film starring Jason Statham and Ray Liotta REVOLVER
Roman emperor from 54-68 NERO
City in Russia at the confluence of the Om and Irtysh Rivers OMSK
White, grey, brown or pale green mineral found in metamorphic rocks TALC
