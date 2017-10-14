Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|President of the US from 1961-63
|JOHNFKENNEDY
|Harry —, comedian who starred as William Boot in a 1972 BBC TV adaptation of Evelyn Waugh novel Scoop
|WORTH
|John Stuart —, 19th-century London-born philosopher
|MILL
|Alan —, presenter whose credits include BBC TV arts programme Imagine
|YENTOB
|Irene —, actress who played Helen in 1971 film drama The Trojan Women
|PAPAS
|Art —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Harry and Tonto
|CARNEY
|2008 biopic starring Sophie Okonedo as Sandra Laing
|SKIN
|Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The Miracle Worker
|ANNEBANCROFT
|2004 animated film starring Tom Hanks based on a children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg
|THEPOLAR
|1960 novel by Yukio Mishima
|AFTER
|Market town in the Scottish Borders at the confluence of the Rivers Teviot and Tweed
|KELSO
|Eric —, ceramics expert whose BBC TV credits include Antiques Master and Antiques Roadshow
|KNOWLES
|River that forms part of the border between Germany and Poland
|ODER
|US actor who played the title role in 1944 biopic Buffalo Bill
|JOELMCCREA
|Paul —, English golfer; 1987 Panasonic European Open tournament winner
|WAY
|Twining plant cultivated for its edible tuber
|YAM
|1949 crime drama film starring Humphrey Bogart and Alexander Knox
|TOKYOJOE
|Nikolaus —, architectural historian who authored The Buildings of England book series
|PEVSNER
|Capital of Jordan
|AMMAN
|Vivian —, Emmy-winning actress who played Ethel Mertz in US television sitcom I Love Lucy
|VANCE
|River that flows through Florence, Italy
|ARNO