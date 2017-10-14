Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
President of the US from 1961-63 JOHNFKENNEDY
Harry —, comedian who starred as William Boot in a 1972 BBC TV adaptation of Evelyn Waugh novel Scoop WORTH
John Stuart —, 19th-century London-born philosopher MILL
Alan —, presenter whose credits include BBC TV arts programme Imagine YENTOB
Irene —, actress who played Helen in 1971 film drama The Trojan Women PAPAS
Art —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Harry and Tonto CARNEY
2008 biopic starring Sophie Okonedo as Sandra Laing SKIN
Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The Miracle Worker ANNEBANCROFT
2004 animated film starring Tom Hanks based on a children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg THEPOLAR
1960 novel by Yukio Mishima AFTER
Market town in the Scottish Borders at the confluence of the Rivers Teviot and Tweed KELSO
Eric —, ceramics expert whose BBC TV credits include Antiques Master and Antiques Roadshow KNOWLES
River that forms part of the border between Germany and Poland ODER
US actor who played the title role in 1944 biopic Buffalo Bill JOELMCCREA
Paul —, English golfer; 1987 Panasonic European Open tournament winner WAY
Twining plant cultivated for its edible tuber YAM
1949 crime drama film starring Humphrey Bogart and Alexander Knox TOKYOJOE
Nikolaus —, architectural historian who authored The Buildings of England book series PEVSNER
Capital of Jordan AMMAN
Vivian —, Emmy-winning actress who played Ethel Mertz in US television sitcom I Love Lucy VANCE
River that flows through Florence, Italy ARNO