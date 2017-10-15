Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Town in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, Canada surrounded by the — National Park BANFF
Brendan —, actor who played John Bates in ITV drama series Downton Abbey COYLE
Ancient region on the coast of W Asia Minor LYDIA
Gulf of —, inlet of the Ionian Sea between the Peloponnese and central Greece CORINTH
1993 novel by Danielle Steel VANISHED
Large predatory feline mammal of Africa and India LION
Standard monetary unit of Indonesia RUPIAH
Commune in Calvados, France associated with a famous tapestry BAYEUX
Tony —, actor who played the title role in US television series Monk SHALHOUB
Stieg —, Swedish author of the Millennium crime novel trilogy LARSSON
Richard Warren —, founder with Alvah Curtis Roebuck of a US department store chain SEARS
The —, 2014 romcom starring Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann OTHER
Forest of —, setting of William Shakespeare play As You Like It ARDEN
Kirsten —, Norwegian soprano known for her Wagnerian roles whose Metropolitan Opera, New York debut was in 1935 FLAGSTAD
Annual plant with edible sticky green pods also called ladies’ fingers OKRA
2008 action film starring Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas and T J Miller CLOVERFIELD
Billiards shot in which the cue ball is hit below its centre causing it to recoil after hitting the object ball SCREW
2000 comedy-drama film starring Rupert Everett and Madonna THENEXTBEST
Satellite of Jupiter discovered by Galileo in 1610 CALLISTO
1912 musical melodrama by Arnold Schoenberg PIERROT
John —, author of 1935 novel BUtterfield 8 OHARA
Arthur —, 1975 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner ASHE
