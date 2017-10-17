Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1956 sci-fi film starring Walter Pidgeon and Anne Francis FORBIDDEN
Ancient Greek stringed instrument made of a resonating tortoise shell LYRE
Peninsula in the N Adriatic Sea whose chief city is Pula ISTRIA
Constellation containing the stars Rigel and Betelgeuse ORION
Fabien —, France rugby union captain; 2002 IRB Player of the Year Award winner GALTHIE
Gok —, television presenter whose credits include Miss Naked Beauty and How to Look Good Naked WAN
The —, group of chalk stacks in the English Channel off the coast of the Isle of Wight NEEDLES
Charles —, 19th-century founder of a symphony orchestra in Manchester HALLE
Lower — and Upper —, neighbourhoods of the New York City borough of Manhattan EASTSIDE
Car manufacturer whose headquarters are in Martorell near Barcelona, Spain SEAT
Capital of Pyrenees-Orientales, southern France PERPIGNAN
Ancient technique for decorating metalwork in which enamel, glass or gemstones are separated by thin metal strips CLOISONNE
Whaling station on South Georgia that houses the grave of Ernest Shackleton GRYTVIKEN
German prisoner-of-war camp for officers established in World War I OFLAG
The —, 1964 film drama starring Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson BESTMAN
The —, 2000 comedy-drama film starring Sam Neill and Billy Mitchell DISH
River in central Germany upon which Felsberg and Fritzlar stand EDER
British medical journal founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley THELANCET
14th-century BC Egyptian queen married to Akhenaten NEFERTITI
1981 film comedy starring Susan Anspach and Howie Mandel GAS
— cake, layered French dessert also called Clichy cake OPERA
Mediterranean plant whose grey-green leaves are used in cooking SAGE
In bridge, a protecting card or winner in a suit in which one’s opponents are strong STOP
