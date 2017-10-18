Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Karl-Birger —, Swedish composer of 1959 opera Aniara BLOMDAHL
Legendary Greek king able to turn that which he touched into gold MIDAS
Probationary rank held by young naval officers under training MIDSHIPMAN
Supreme legislature of Norway STORTING
Member of a South American Indian people whose empire centred on Peru INCA
Member of any of the peoples who lived in Britain north of the Forth and Clyde between the 1st and 4th centuries PICT
Variety of celery with a large turnip-like root CELERIAC
Street in Paris whose name is used figuratively to refer to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs QUAIDORSAY
Alfred —, Swedish inventor of dynamite NOBEL
1999 film comedy starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon ELECTION
1979 film drama starring Richard Gere and Lisa Eichhorn YANKS
In poetry, a metrical foot consisting of one short syllable followed by one long syllable IAMBUS
Ancient kingdom east of the River Tigris ELAM
Mountain range in south central Europe ALPS
Celia —, actress who portrayed Doris Speed in 2010 BBC TV drama The Road to Coronation Street IMRIE
City in Henan, China on the southern bank of the Yellow River SANMENXIA
Mikhail —, Russian composer of operas A Life for the Tsar and Ruslan and Lyudmila GLINKA
Highest possible score with one arrow in darts SIXTY
Small herbaceous perennial plant with musk-scented flowers also called five-faced bishop MOSCHATEL
Simon —, creator of sitcoms How Do You Want Me?, Is It Legal? and Hardware NYE
Commune in Ardennes, NE France on the Meuse River, site of a 1940 World War II battle SEDAN
Maria —, New York-born operatic soprano who died in 1977 CALLAS
Clifford —, author of stage play Waiting for Lefty ODETS
Large Eurasian bird of the crow family ROOK
Hindu system of meditation and asceticism YOGA
