Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Clue
Solution
English constitutional settlement of 1689 entitled An Act Declaring the Rights and Liberties of the Subject and Settling the Succession of the Crown BILLOFRIGHTS
Chisel-edged tooth at the front of the mouth INCISOR
Frida —, Mexican painter whose works include 1938’s Self-Portrait with Monkey KAHLO
Antoine-Jean —, French painter whose works include 1827 oil Dr Vignardonne GROS
Agile mammal of Asia, Europe and North America whose fur is highly valued MARTEN
Alan —, author of novels Cry, the Beloved Country and Too Late the Phalarope PATON
Promontory in western Greece off of which Octavian defeated Mark Antony in a naval battle in 31 BC ACTIUM
Airline; flag carrier of Israel ELAL
Constable in William Shakespeare play Measure for Measure ELBOW
George M —, 19th-century US manufacturer of luxury railway coaches PULLMAN
1968 film thriller starring Hayley Mills and Hywel Bennett TWISTEDNERVE
2005 novel by Chris Ryan BLACKOUT
Gustav —,composer of The Planets suite HOLST
Administrative centre of Cornwall TRURO
Hereditary title of the head of the Nizari sect of Ismaili Muslims AGAKHAN
US state; capital Salt Lake City UTAH
Town in Somerset on the River Parrett BRIDGWATER
Black or greenish-black mineral found in igneous and metamorphic rocks HORNBLENDE
1970s ITV drama series with both Kevin Moreton and Mark McManus in the title role SAM
1970 novel by Peter Tinniswood MOG
In skiing, a turn in which one ski is placed far forward of the other and turned gradually inwards TELEMARK
Nova Scotian venue of a 1957 international peace conference PUGWASH
Karel —, painter whose works include 1949’s Questioning Children APPEL
Town in Saone-et-Loire, France that grew up around a 10th-century abbey CLUNY
John —, actor who played Duggie Ferguson and Lawrence White in Coronation Street and Emmerdale BOWE
