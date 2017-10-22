Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Eric —, Scotland-born folk singer-songwriter whose works include And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda BOGLE
2009 film drama starring Jeff Bridges and Maggie Gyllenhaal CRAZY
Rugby league forward signed by Wakefield Trinity from Cronulla Sharks for 2016 TINIRAU
2003 film drama starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood THIRTEEN
Thomas —, US actor who starred as David Drayton in 2007 horror film The Mist JANE
Claudio —, principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra appointed in 1979 ABBADO
The —, 1779 stage play by R B Sheridan CRITIC
Peter —, 17th-century painter whose works include Girl with a Parrot and Two Ladies of the Lake Family LELY
Robert —, Australian ballet dancer who played the Child Catcher in 1968 family film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang HELPMANN
Stairway in Rome leading up to the church of the Santissima Trinita dei Monti SPANISH
Colourless gas formed by an electric discharge in water OZONE
Thomas —, English author of 1675 stage play Alcibiades OTWAY
Masashi —, Japanese golfer; 1972 New Zealand PGA Championship winner OZAKI
Angular distance in degrees north or south of the equator LATITUDE
J Arthur —, British entrepreneur who co-founded Pinewood Studios RANK
Mountaineering and ski resort in Valais, Switzerland at the foot of the Matterhorn ZERMATT
2007 novel by Catherine O’Flynn WHATWASLOST
Bill —, England Test cricketer who hit 123 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 1987 ATHEY
2000 novel by J G Ballard SUPERCANNES
Eurasian plant of the rose family with clusters of small creamy white flowers DROPWORT
Capital of Northern Ireland BELFAST
Anne —, actress who played Marion Crane in 1998 film thriller Psycho HECHE
Collective noun for a group of snipe WISP
