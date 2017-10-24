Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
1979-82 ITV sitcom that starred James Bolam, Peter Bowles and Christopher Strauli ONLYWHENI
God of war in Greek mythology ARES
1995 novel by Philip Pullman NORTHERN
1982 Eurovision Song Contest winner for Germany with A Little Peace NICOLE
Dickie —, 1960-62 England Test captain; president of the Rugby Football Union in 1976-77 JEEPS
Port in Campania, Italy; scene of fighting between Allied forces and Germany in 1943 SALERNO
God of fields, woods, shepherds and flocks in Greek mythology PAN
1992 animated film starring the voice talent of Scott Weinger and Robin Williams ALADDIN
Chief port of Vietnam at the mouth of the Cam River HAIPHONG
Martina —, author of novels Dangerous Lady and Goodnight Lady COLE
David —, F1 motor racing driver; 2003 Australian GP winner COULTHARD
1923 stage play by George Bernard Shaw SAINTJOAN
Ken —, actor who played Cliff Barnes in US television soap Dallas KERCHEVAL
Ninth day before the ides of each month in the Roman calendar NONES
Capital of Armenia YEREVAN
Wall or fence set in a ditch so as not to interrupt the landscape HAHA
City in Kansai, Japan; capital of the country from 710-784 NARA
Patrick —, actor who replaced William Hartnell in 1966 as The Doctor in BBC TV series Doctor Who TROUGHTON
Town in N Kent housing both a castle and cathedral ROCHESTER
River rising in Ukraine that flows across SE Poland to the Vistula SAN
Form of music for Scottish bagpipes consisting of a theme and variations PIBROCH
Edward —, composer of 1900 oratorio The Dream of Gerontius ELGAR
Port and resort in the Algarve, S Portugal FARO
Amorphous form of hydrated silica used as a gemstone OPAL
