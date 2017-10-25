Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
— Islands, group off the coast of Northumberland housing a bird sanctuary FARNE
State of Australia; capital Melbourne VICTORIA
John —, winner of the Aukland Open singles tennis tournament in 2010 and 2014 ISNER
The —, 1994 novel by Candace Robb LADYCHAPEL
Industrial town in S Wales on the Loughor estuary LLANELLI
1975 novel by William Kennedy LEGS
John —, motor racing driver who died on Loch Ness in 1952 attempting to break the water speed record COBB
Largest airline and flag carrier of Russia AEROFLOT
Ernest —, New Zealand-born winner of the 1908 Nobel Prize in Chemistry RUTHERFORD
Loose fibre obtained from old rope used for caulking seams in wooden ships OAKUM
King of Chios in Greek mythology; father of Merope OENOPION
H G —, author of novels The World Set Free and The Wonderful Visit WELLS
Variety of French bean extensively cultivated for food in Mexico FRIJOL
Alice —, US artist whose portraits include 1964 oil Joseph Papp NEEL
Bill —, cartoonist whose strips include The Cloggies and The Fosdyke Saga TIDY
Georg Ernst —, German scientist born in 1659 who developed the phlogiston theory of combustion STAHL
Stephane —, French jazz violinist who died in 1997 GRAPPELLI
Sebastian —, author of On Green Dolphin Street and Human Traces FAULKS
Large bird of the crow family with a black plumage and wedge-shaped tail RAVEN
Rory —, South African golfer; 2011 winner of The Honda Classic tournament SABBATINI
Trygve —, Secretary-General of the United Nations 1946-52 LIE
River on the border between Spain and Portugal before flowing west to the Atlantic DOURO
County in Leinster, Republic of Ireland that includes the town of Tullow CARLOW
Brandon —, author of 1892 farce Charley’s Aunt THOMAS
The —, 1990 film drama starring Derek Jacobi in dual roles FOOL
1993 romcom starring Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver DAVE
VIDEO