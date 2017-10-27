Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Oona —, actress who played Zilpha Geary in 2017 BBC TV drama series Taboo CHAPLIN
2017 comedy-drama crime film starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver LOGAN
Louis —, French aviator who made the first flight across the English Channel BLERIOT
2017 action film starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy ATOMIC
Imperial dynasty of China from 1368 to 1644 MING
Hard rubber also called vulcanite used for electrical insulators EBONITE
Tim —, author of novels White City Blue and Under the Same Stars LOTT
Piece of music composed for eight singers OCTET
Small European songbird with a black head and a white patch on the nape COALTIT
Joe —, actor who played Flash Harry in 1980 film comedy The Wildcats of St Trinian’s MELIA
State capital of North Carolina, US RALEIGH
Chancellor of West Germany from 1982-90 HELMUTKOHL
Small bright long-tailed bird, the UK’s only naturalized parrot PARAKEET
The —, 1871 novel by R M Ballantyne IRON
Harold —, prime minister of Australia from 1966-67 HOLT
L Frank —, author of 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz BAUM
Bone in the ear also called the incus ANVIL
Creator of fictional spy James Bond IANFLEMING
Jesse —, lead actor in 2006 comedy film John Tucker Must Die METCALFE
Wilfred —, poet whose works include Dulce et Decorum Est and Anthem for Doomed Youth OWEN
River rising in Macedonia that flows through Albania to the Adriatic DRIN
1978 film thriller starring Genevieve Bujold and Michael Douglas COMA
