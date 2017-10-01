Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
— Sea, body of water between Sulawesi and New Guinea BANDA
First letter of the Greek alphabet ALPHA
Winslow —, US painter whose works include 1875 oil Weaning the Calf HOMER
1987 novel by Maeve Binchy FIREFLY
Old Testament prophet to whom the Book of Lamentations is ascribed JEREMIAH
Aromatic Eurasian plant whose leaves are used for flavouring in pickles DILL
Emmanuel —, president of France from May 2017 MACRON
Sebastien —, 2004-12 winner of the World Rally Drivers’ Championship LOEB
Spicy dish of North Africa consisting of steamed semolina, usually served with a meat stew COUSCOUS
Uninhabited island south-west of Ibiza ESVEDRA
Sheikhdom in the NE United Arab Emirates DUBAI
Rudolf —, composer of 1925 operetta The Vagabond King FRIML
Male duck DRAKE
Lucien —, cyclist; 1966 Tour de France winner AIMAR
2005 crime drama film starring Nicolas Cage and Ethan Hawke LORD
Hard silver-grey metal; symbol Hf HAFNIUM
Poem in 1871 volume Nonsense Songs, Stories, Botany and Alphabets by Edward Lear THEJUMBLIES
Former name of European republic Belarus BYELORUSSIA
The —, 1956 volume of non-fiction by Colin Wilson OUTSIDER
Sue —, actress who plays Eileen Phelan in ITV soap Coronation Street CLEAVER
1967 novel by Leon Uris TOPAZ
Rifat —, Turkish-born fashion designer; British Designer of the Year in 1992 OZBEK
Mild yellow Dutch cheese EDAM
