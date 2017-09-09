Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Aaron —, US actor who played president Benjamin Asher in 2013 action film Olympus Has Fallen
|ECKHART
|Charles —, 18th-century planter in Virginia, US, who headed an irregular court that punished British supporters during the American Revolution
|LYNCH
|Sultanate in SE Arabia; capital Muscat
|OMAN
|Ernie —, US actor-comedian who played Sidney Redlitch in 1958 romcom Bell, Book and Candle
|KOVACS
|Father of Ajax the Lesser in Greek mythology
|OILEUS
|Sixth letter in the Greek alphabet
|ZETA
|Edible internal parts of an animal, such as the heart and liver
|OFFAL
|Thin wheat pancake folded over a filling of apple, meat or cream cheese
|BLINTZE
|Stout iron-tipped wooden pole about 6ft long formerly used in England as a weapon
|QUARTERSTAFF
|Largest town and administrative HQ of the Orkney Islands
|KIRKWALL
|Samantha —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Collector
|EGGAR
|Rory —, 2012 and 2014 winner of the PGA Championship
|MCILROY
|The —, 1976 film thriller starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick
|OMEN
|Variety of lettuce with a long slender head
|COS
|Actor who portrayed Tony Hancock in 2008 BBC TV drama Hancock & Joan
|KEN
|— Islands, chain of over 150 islands in the Bering Sea off mainland Alaska
|ALEUTIAN
|Alan —, first England footballer to be sent off, against Yusgoslavia in 1968
|MULLERY
|Buddy —, actor who played the title role in US television crime series Barnaby Jones
|EBSEN
|Damien —, artist whose statue Verity stands at the entrance to Ilfracombe harbour, Devon
|HIRST
|Cricket shot that touches the ground before crossing the boundary
|FOUR