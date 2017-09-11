Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Oliver —, South African politician; president of the ANC from 1967-91 TAMBO
The —, 1820 novel by Walter Scott ABBOT
Inland port in SE Texas, US; site of the Lyndon B Johnson Space Center HOUSTON
1945 Broadway musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein based on 1909 stage play Liliom by Ferenc Molnar CAROUSEL
Tropical Asian plant with fleshy leaves cultivated for its large edible rootstock TARO
German river rising in the Black Forest that joins the Rhine at Mannheim NECKAR
Violin played as a folk instrument FIDDLE
2009 novel by David Baldacci TRUE
Ancient catapult for hurling large missiles BALLISTA
Plateau in Tamil Nadu, India noted as a tea-growing district NILGIRI
Musical ornamentation consisting of the rapid alternation between one tone and the next above it TRILL
William —, Best Director Oscar winner for Ben-Hur, The Best Years of Our Lives and Mrs Miniver WYLER
— River, tributary of the Missouri, US that flows into the Lake of the Ozarks reservoir OSAGE
Alfred —, Austrian psychiatrist who authored The Neurotic Character and The Practice and Theory of Individual Psychology ADLER
1981 sci-fi film starring Sean Connery and Peter Boyle OUTLAND
1926 stage play by W Somerset Maugham whose central character is Constance Middleton THECONSTANT
Small mouse-like long-snouted mammal such as the common — SHREW
2003 romcom starring George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones INTOLERABLE
Conservative MP for Havant from 1992-2015; 2010-14 Minister of State for Universities and Science DAVID
The —, 1973 comedy-drama film starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford STING