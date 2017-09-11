Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Oliver —, South African politician; president of the ANC from 1967-91
|TAMBO
|The —, 1820 novel by Walter Scott
|ABBOT
|Inland port in SE Texas, US; site of the Lyndon B Johnson Space Center
|HOUSTON
|1945 Broadway musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein based on 1909 stage play Liliom by Ferenc Molnar
|CAROUSEL
|Tropical Asian plant with fleshy leaves cultivated for its large edible rootstock
|TARO
|German river rising in the Black Forest that joins the Rhine at Mannheim
|NECKAR
|Violin played as a folk instrument
|FIDDLE
|2009 novel by David Baldacci
|TRUE
|Ancient catapult for hurling large missiles
|BALLISTA
|Plateau in Tamil Nadu, India noted as a tea-growing district
|NILGIRI
|Musical ornamentation consisting of the rapid alternation between one tone and the next above it
|TRILL
|William —, Best Director Oscar winner for Ben-Hur, The Best Years of Our Lives and Mrs Miniver
|WYLER
|— River, tributary of the Missouri, US that flows into the Lake of the Ozarks reservoir
|OSAGE
|Alfred —, Austrian psychiatrist who authored The Neurotic Character and The Practice and Theory of Individual Psychology
|ADLER
|1981 sci-fi film starring Sean Connery and Peter Boyle
|OUTLAND
|1926 stage play by W Somerset Maugham whose central character is Constance Middleton
|THECONSTANT
|Small mouse-like long-snouted mammal such as the common —
|SHREW
|2003 romcom starring George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones
|INTOLERABLE
|Conservative MP for Havant from 1992-2015; 2010-14 Minister of State for Universities and Science
|DAVID
|The —, 1973 comedy-drama film starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford
|STING