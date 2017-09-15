Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Clue Solution
1937 film comedy starring Fredric March and Carole Lombard NOTHING
Anton —, Dutch painter whose works include 1876’s Morning Ride on the Beach MAUVE
Samuel —, author of stage plays Not I and Breath BECKETT
Fabric of silk and rayon closely woven to give a smooth glossy appearance SATIN
The —, 2008 novel by Stephenie Meyer HOST
Country in NE Africa; capital Asmara ERITREA
Nigeria footballer; first man to score four goals in a Premier League game, for Norwich against Everton in 1993-94 EFAN
Mediterranean plant with white or pink flowers whose aromatic seeds are used as a condiment and a flavouring CUMIN
Disease of children caused by a deficiency of vitamin D RICKETS
BAFTA TV Award Best Actor winner for The Singing Detective, Wives and Daughters, Longitude and Perfect Strangers MICHAEL
Italian comic opera such as La serva padrona by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi OPERABUFFA
1987 film drama starring Barbra Streisand and Richard Dreyfuss NUTS
Maori war chant accompanied by gestures HAKA
Series of six or more balls bowled by a cricketer OVER
Stout single-edged cavalry sword SABRE
Noel Coward stage play that opened on Broadway, New York in 1925 EASYVIRTUE
French city; capital of the former duchy of Burgundy DIJON
Jewish holiday observed for eight nights and days also called the Festival of Lights HANUKKAH
1998 and 1999 winner of the F1 World Drivers’ Championship MIKA
The —, English horse race for fillies held at Epsom since 1779 OAKS
Independent republic whose capital, Suva, is on the island of Viti Levu FIJI