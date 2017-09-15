Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|1937 film comedy starring Fredric March and Carole Lombard
|NOTHING
|Anton —, Dutch painter whose works include 1876’s Morning Ride on the Beach
|MAUVE
|Samuel —, author of stage plays Not I and Breath
|BECKETT
|Fabric of silk and rayon closely woven to give a smooth glossy appearance
|SATIN
|The —, 2008 novel by Stephenie Meyer
|HOST
|Country in NE Africa; capital Asmara
|ERITREA
|Nigeria footballer; first man to score four goals in a Premier League game, for Norwich against Everton in 1993-94
|EFAN
|Mediterranean plant with white or pink flowers whose aromatic seeds are used as a condiment and a flavouring
|CUMIN
|Disease of children caused by a deficiency of vitamin D
|RICKETS
|BAFTA TV Award Best Actor winner for The Singing Detective, Wives and Daughters, Longitude and Perfect Strangers
|MICHAEL
|Italian comic opera such as La serva padrona by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
|OPERABUFFA
|1987 film drama starring Barbra Streisand and Richard Dreyfuss
|NUTS
|Maori war chant accompanied by gestures
|HAKA
|Series of six or more balls bowled by a cricketer
|OVER
|Stout single-edged cavalry sword
|SABRE
|Noel Coward stage play that opened on Broadway, New York in 1925
|EASYVIRTUE
|French city; capital of the former duchy of Burgundy
|DIJON
|Jewish holiday observed for eight nights and days also called the Festival of Lights
|HANUKKAH
|1998 and 1999 winner of the F1 World Drivers’ Championship
|MIKA
|The —, English horse race for fillies held at Epsom since 1779
|OAKS
|Independent republic whose capital, Suva, is on the island of Viti Levu
|FIJI