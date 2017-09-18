Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
The —, 2003 novel by Sabine Durrant GREATINDOORS
ITV detective series that starred Mark McManus in the title role from 1983 until his death in 1994 TAGGART
John —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for True Grit WAYNE
Dannie —, author of poetry volumes Running Late and Ask the Bloody Horse ABSE
Jolanda —, 2002 European Championships 800m gold medallist CEPLAK
2004 novel by David Mitchell short-listed for the Man Booker Prize CLOUD
— monkey, macaque used extensively in medical research RHESUS
Capital and largest city of Samoa APIA
Zsolt —, WBO Light Heavyweight champion from 2004-09 ERDEI
Mount —, highest peak in the Sierra Nevada, US WHITNEY
1985 volume of short stories by Stephen King SKELETONCREW
1986 comedy-drama film starring Kathleen Turner in the title role PEGGYSUE
Angolan political movement co-founded by Antonio da Costa Fernandes and Jonas Savimbi in 1966 UNITA
Nest of a squirrel DREY
Prime minister of Singapore from 1959-90 LEEKUANYEW
Ernie —, South African golfer who won The Open Championship in 2002 and 2012 ELS
Cricket stroke made with the bat in an almost horizontal position CUT
Alexandre —, France and Clermont Auvergne rugby union flanker LAPANDRY
Layer of dead skin connecting the eponychium to the nail CUTICLE
European finch with a brown streaked plumage TWITE
Tall plant similar to cow parsley originally from Southern Russia and Georgia GIANT
Male in the British Isles holding the highest hereditary title of the nobility DUKE
