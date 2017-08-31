Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Branch of philosophy concerned with the study of beauty and taste AESTHETICS
Roman emperor from 117-138 known for the wall built in Britain as a defence against the northern tribes HADRIAN
Hardwood of tropical Africa sometimes used as a substitute for teak IROKO
Resort town in Wicklow, Republic of Ireland BRAY
City in Egypt at the north end of the Suez Canal PORT
Colour of the ball worth one point in snooker RED
Peter —, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party from 1998-99 LILLEY
European country; capital Stockholm SWEDEN
Tree with winged seeds whose wood is used for tool handles ASH
County town of County Kildare, Republic of Ireland NAAS
Type of jazz singing characterised by improvised vocal sounds SCAT
Government body from 1984-2003 that supervised telecommunications activities in the UK OFTEL
Paul-Henri —, winner of the 2007 Swiss Open singles tennis tournament MATHIEU
S E —, author of 1967 novel The Outsiders HINTON
1997 comedy-drama film starring Llyr and Rhys Ifans TWINTOWN
The —, 1988 novel by Joanna Trollope CHOIR
1951 story collection by Carson McCullers THEBALLADOF
Co-educational school near Elgin, Moray established in 1934 GORDONSTOUN
Albert —, Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland from 1992-94 REYNOLDS
1928 Evelyn Waugh novel whose central character is Paul Pennyfeather DECLINE
The —, text of Judaism comprising the Mishnah and the Gemara TALMUD
David —, former controller of Radio 2 and Radio 4 who died in 2007 HATCH
BBC Radio comedy programme starring Tommy Handley that ran from 1939-49 ITMA
VIDEO