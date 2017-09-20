Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Capital of Nigeria ABUJA
Bixente —, France 1998 FIFA World Cup Final-winning defender LIZARAZU
Roman goddess of the hunt and the moon DIANA
Reg —, boxing journalist; ITV commentator from 1962 GUTTERIDGE
City in W Russia on the Dnieper River; scene of severe fighting in World War II SMOLENSK
Small flying insect known to bite GNAT
Martin —, Astronomer Royal from 1972-82 RYLE
Companion of Falstaff sentenced to hang for looting in William Shakespeare play Henry V BARDOLPH
Reality television show launched in the UK in 2000 on Channel 4 BIGBROTHER
Brightest star in the constellation Orion RIGEL
Former region of Africa that comprised the southern part of Spanish Sahara RIODEORO
Alfred —, author of 1896 stage play Ubu Roi JARRY
Author of novels Island and Antic Hay ALDOUS
Carl Gustav —, Swiss founder of analytical psychology who died in 1961 JUNG
Unit of liquid measure of capacity equal to one eighth of a gallon PINT
Name, from 1971-97, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ZAIRE
French artist whose works include 1776 painting The Bridge HUBERT
W H —, author of poetry collections Homage to Clio and The Shield of Achilles AUDEN
Group of leaders of the Roman Catholic Church; exclusive electors of the Pope COLLEGEOF
Type of West Indian pop music; a forerunner of reggae SKA
Common viper with a zigzag pattern along its back ADDER
City in Bouches-du-Rhone, France housing a Roman amphitheatre ARLES
Common —, silvery-grey and white bird nicknamed the sea-swallow TERN
Capital of Latvia RIGA
