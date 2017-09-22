Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 23rd 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Danny —, comedy entertainer who played the title role in 1972 film comedy Our Miss Fred LARUE
1989, 1990 and 2004 NBA Finals championship winners DETROIT
2004 2,000 Guineas winner ridden by Richard Hills HAAFHD
Hermann —, author of The Glass Bead Game and Knulp HESSE
Metric unit of mass equal to one thousandth of a kilogram GRAM
Member of a Native American people of the Plains now living chiefly in Oklahoma and Wyoming ARAPAHO
Children’s card game SNAP
Sun-dried building brick used in hot dry climates ADOBE
Any of a series of US space probes launched between 1962 and 1971 that took photographs of Mars and Venus MARINER
Jan Dismas —, Bohemian Baroque composer whose works include 1730 cantata Il Serpente di Bronzo ZELENKA
Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for I Remember Mama IRENEDUNNE
— lily, plant of North America whose name is derived from the shape of the flower petals TURKSCAP
Andrew —, journalist and broadcaster known for BBC shows This Week and Sunday Politics NEIL
Town in Galilee where Jesus is said to have performed his first miracle CANA
Medium-sized wading bird with a small head whose female is called a reeve RUFF
Russell —, author of Riddley Walker and Kleinzeit HOBAN
G B Shaw stage play first shown in 1920 featuring the character Ellie Dunn HEARTBREAK
Jean-Paul —, journalist and politician assassinated by Charlotte Corday in 1793 MARAT
Commonest basic pattern of the human fingerprint LOOP
Another name for Irish Gaelic ERSE
Nicolas —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Leaving Las Vegas CAGE