Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Clue
Solution
Alaska-set 1945 film comedy in a series starring Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour ROADTOUTOPIA
US state; capital Indianapolis INDIANA
Tourist island of the Balearics in the Mediterranean IBIZA
Rod —, entertainer associated with puppet Emu who died in 1999 HULL
Richard —, hero of John Buchan novels The Thirty-Nine Steps and Greenmantle HANNAY
Tom —, actor who succeeded Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in BBC series Doctor Who BAKER
1979 novel by Nelson DeMille and Thomas Block MAYDAY
One of the basic patterns of the human fingerprint ARCH
Medieval stringed instrument resembling the violin REBEC
Maurice —, 19th-century French physician after whom a condition affecting blood supply is named RAYNAUD
City in central Myanmar on the Irrawaddy River MANDALAY
Small Eurasian mammal closely related to the weasel STOAT
Xavier —, Girona, Spain-born bandleader who appeared in films Bathing Beauty and You Were Never Lovelier CUGAT
Standard monetary unit of Venezuela BOLIVAR
Nocturnal flightless bird of New Zealand KIWI
Standard monetary unit of Germany from 1924-48 REICHSMARK
London-born celebrity chef who appeared on 2008 BBC TV series Strictly Come Dancing GARYRHODES
Longest river in Scotland TAY
Adult female of the domestic fowl HEN
1979 film drama starring Sally Field in the Oscar-winning title role NORMARAE
God of wine in Roman mythology BACCHUS
Dora —, actress who played Amber Spottiswood in 1966 film comedy The Great St Trinian’s Train Robbery BRYAN
Andrea —, 1975 European Indoor Championships 60m gold medallist LYNCH
Max —, World Heavyweight boxing champion from 1934-35 BAER
