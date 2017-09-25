Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1970 film drama starring Gregory Peck and Tuesday Weld IWALKTHELINE
Egon —, Austrian painter whose works include Girl with Black Hair and Girl with Yellow Scarf SCHIELE
Wat —, leader of the English Peasants’ Revolt in 1381 TYLER
US composer-lyricist whose musicals include Du Barry Was a Lady and Panama Hattie COLE
Marat —, 2000 US Open men’s singles tennis championship winner SAFIN
River that flows to the North Sea at Sunderland WEAR
Edward —, author of 1962 stage play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? ALBEE
Comic strip created by Chic Young in 1930 featuring the character Dagwood Bumstead BLONDIE
BBC TV sitcom that starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst ONLYFOOLSAND
The —, 1999 romcom starring Chris O’Donnell and Renee Zellweger BACHELOR
Tom —, 1973 French Open men’s doubles tennis championship winner with John Newcombe OKKER
1986 action film starring Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe and Charlie Sheen PLATOON
Leguminous West Indian shrub; a source of indigo ANIL
The —, 1922 Karel and Josef Capek stage work produced in the US as The World We Live In INSECTPLAY
1977 David Lynch film drama featuring Laurel Near as Lady in the Radiator ERASERHEAD
In golf, an estimated standard score for a hole that a good player should make PAR
Berry-like fruit of a rose plant HIP
Ralph —, British cartoonist born in 1936 associated with journalist Hunter S Thompson STEADMAN
Caster —, 2016 Olympic women’s 800m gold medallist SEMENYA
Peter —, winner of the 2002 World Snooker Championship EBDON
Marion —, winner of the 1971 Queen Elizabeth II Cup at the Royal International Horse Show MOULD
Lead singer of Irish group U2; recipient of an honorary knighthood in 2007 BONO
