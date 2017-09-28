Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Another name for perennial plant deadly nightshade BELLADONNA
1997 comedy-drama film for which Peter Cattaneo was a Best Director Oscar nominee THEFULL
Gabriela —, 2000 Olympic 5,000m gold medallist SZABO
Burrowing bivalve mollusc such as the quahog CLAM
Industrial centre in Pas-de-Calais, France between Lille and Arras LENS
Brine-cured Canadian cheese named after a place in Quebec OKA
Zoe —, author of 2008 novel The Believers HELLER
Piece of music composed for seven singers SEPTET
Industrial city in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany on the River Danube ULM
Nik —, rock music journalist; author of novels Need and King Death COHN
Bluish-white metallic element; symbol Zn ZINC
Comedy partner of Eric Morecambe who died in 1999 ERNIE
The —, 1962 novel by William Faulkner REIVERS
US singer-actor who played Manny Hood in 1999 comedy-drama film Cookie’s Fortune LYLELOVETT
Johnny —, WBA Bantamweight champion from 2002-04 BREDAHL
Francois —, South Africa and Bath Rugby flanker LOUW
Felix —, actor who portrayed the Archbishop of Canterbury in 1964 film drama Becket AYLMER
2009 film drama starring Idris Elba and Beyonce Knowles OBSESSED
Small New Zealand tree with light wood and edible fruit NGAIO
Karlheinz —, German composer of 1968 vocal work Stimmung STOCKHAUSEN
Literary and artistic movement of the late 18th- and 19th-centuries with which Felix Mendelssohn, Percy Shelley and Eugene Delacroix are associated ROMANTICISM
2001 novel by Christopher Hart RESCUEME
Type of US submarine-launched ballistic missile that replaced Poseidon and Polaris from 1979 TRIDENT
Town in Highland, NE Scotland housing a ruined 19th-century castle THURSO
