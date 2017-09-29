Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Clue Solution
2006 stage play by Yasmina Reza GODOF
Michael —, actor whose played Chrissie Todd in BBC TV drama series Boys from the Blackstuff ANGELIS
Spirit distilled from the fermented remains of grapes after pressing GRAPPA
1939 novel by Geoffrey Household ROGUE
Henry Scott —, English painter whose works include 1902’s Ruby, Gold and Malachite TUKE
2005 action film starring Josh Lucas and Jessica Biel STEALTH
Italian motor manufacturing firm founded by Giovanni Agnelli FIAT
Linda —, actress who played Simone Beck in 2009 film drama Julie & Julia EMOND
Pier —, Sardinia-born actress who played Anna Curtis in 1960 film drama The Angry Silence ANGELI
In heraldry, the colour blue AZURE
Jascha —, Vilnius-born violinist who debuted at Carnegie Hall, New York City in 1917 HEIFETZ
London-born stand-up comedian; regular panellist on BBC TV show They Think It’s All Over from 1995-97 LEEHURST
Jimmy —, singer-actor who played the title role in 1990s BBC TV drama series Spender NAIL
River that flows through Leicester SOAR
US television sitcom that featured the Tate and Campbell families SOAP
2002 novel by Jill A Davis GIRLS
Emperor of Japan from 1867-1912 whose given name was Mutsuhito MEIJI
1771 novel by Henry Mackenzie THEMANOF
Island of the Maltese archipelago whose capital, Victoria, is also known as Rabat GOZO
B C —, West Indies Test cricketer who hit 400 not out against England at St John’s in 2004 LARA