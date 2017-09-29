Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|2006 stage play by Yasmina Reza
|GODOF
|Michael —, actor whose played Chrissie Todd in BBC TV drama series Boys from the Blackstuff
|ANGELIS
|Spirit distilled from the fermented remains of grapes after pressing
|GRAPPA
|1939 novel by Geoffrey Household
|ROGUE
|Henry Scott —, English painter whose works include 1902’s Ruby, Gold and Malachite
|TUKE
|2005 action film starring Josh Lucas and Jessica Biel
|STEALTH
|Italian motor manufacturing firm founded by Giovanni Agnelli
|FIAT
|Linda —, actress who played Simone Beck in 2009 film drama Julie & Julia
|EMOND
|Pier —, Sardinia-born actress who played Anna Curtis in 1960 film drama The Angry Silence
|ANGELI
|In heraldry, the colour blue
|AZURE
|Jascha —, Vilnius-born violinist who debuted at Carnegie Hall, New York City in 1917
|HEIFETZ
|London-born stand-up comedian; regular panellist on BBC TV show They Think It’s All Over from 1995-97
|LEEHURST
|Jimmy —, singer-actor who played the title role in 1990s BBC TV drama series Spender
|NAIL
|River that flows through Leicester
|SOAR
|US television sitcom that featured the Tate and Campbell families
|SOAP
|2002 novel by Jill A Davis
|GIRLS
|Emperor of Japan from 1867-1912 whose given name was Mutsuhito
|MEIJI
|1771 novel by Henry Mackenzie
|THEMANOF
|Island of the Maltese archipelago whose capital, Victoria, is also known as Rabat
|GOZO
|B C —, West Indies Test cricketer who hit 400 not out against England at St John’s in 2004
|LARA