Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

Clue
Solution
2014 sci-film starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway INTERSTELLAR
Ancient Greek galley with three banks of oars on each side TRIREME
2013 action film starring Henry Cavill as Clark Kent MANOF
Back of the neck NAPE
Town in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, at the confluence of the Elbe and Mulde Rivers DESSAU
Alcoholic drink made from fermented apple juice CIDER
University city in SW Nigeria IBADAN
Jethro —, English agriculturist who invented the seed drill TULL
Daughter of Tantalus in Greek mythology turned into a rock on Mount Sipylus NIOBE
Vyacheslav —, Soviet political leader after whom the — cocktail bomb, is named MOLOTOV
1946 film drama starring Myrna Loy and Fredric March; 1947 Best Picture Oscar winner THEBESTYEARS
Federal republic in NE Africa; capital Addis Ababa ETHIOPIA
1999 film drama starring Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar CRUEL
Franz —, 1976 Olympic downhill skiing gold medallist KLAMMER
Chessman of the lowest theoretical value PAWN
Metallic element; symbol Sn TIN
Susan —, actress who played Laurie Partridge in 1970s US television series The Partridge Family DEY
The —, 1980 action-comedy film starring Peter O’Toole and Steve Railsback STUNTMAN
Robert —, leader of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot CATESBY
Fast powerful overhead stroke in tennis SMASH
Ray —, US golfer; 1976 Masters Tournament winner FLOYD
Mark on the floor behind which a darts player must stand to throw OCHE
