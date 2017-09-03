Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Rachel —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for The Constant Gardener WEISZ
2011 animated film starring the voice talent of Johnny Depp and Isla Fisher RANGO
Savoury jelly based on meat or fish stock used as a mould for meat or vegetables ASPIC
Type of mechanical musical instrument also called a player piano PIANOLA
— Castle, Belfast meeting place of the Northern Ireland Executive STORMONT
— National Park, area in North Island, New Zealand housing dormant volcano Mount Taranaki EGMONT
Son of Tantalus in Greek mythology killed by his father and served to the gods as a meal PELOPS
Carol —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Hester Street KANE
Variety of red sweet pepper used as a stuffing for green olives PIMIENTO
US state; capital Montgomery ALABAMA
Aston Villa goalkeeper who replaced Jimmy Rimmer in the 1982 European Cup Final NIGEL
Nick —, former advisor to Lord Sugar on BBC TV series The Apprentice; presenter of Channel 4 game show Countdown HEWER
2001 animated film starring the voice talent of Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy SHREK
City in Uusimaa, Finland housing the Gallen-Kallela Museum ESPOO
Small lively breed of horse mainly used for riding ARAB
Andrei —, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the USSR from 1957-85 GROMYKO
Winner of the Men’s World Open Squash Championship in 1987, 1989, 1990 and from 1992-96 JANSHERKHAN
1992 film comedy starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey WAYNESWORLD
Outer part of a flower, consisting of the corolla and calyx PERIANTH
Walter —, US vice president from 1977-81 MONDALE
Digital system used in British television for the reception of stereo sound signals NICAM
Kel —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 1960 NAGLE
Harriet —, mystery writer creation of Dorothy L Sayers who marries Lord Peter Wimsey VANE
