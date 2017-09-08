Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz September 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Art technique in which paint is applied thickly so that brush marks are evident IMPASTO
Daughter of Polonius in William Shakespeare play Hamlet OPHELIA
1978 stage play by David Hare PLENTY
Geena —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for The Accidental Tourist DAVIS
Al —, US vice president from 1993-2001 GORE
Marcus Vipsanius —, Roman general and son-in-law of Augustus AGRIPPA
1957 novel by Vladimir Nabokov PNIN
James —, British theatre critic who authored nine-volume diary Ego AGATE
Gracie —, entertainer who played the title role in 1931 comedy-drama film Sally in Our Alley FIELDS
Alfred —, author and illustrator, from 1935, of the Rupert Bear tales BESTALL
Stella —, author of novels London Lies Beneath and The Purple Shroud DUFFY
Uma —, actress who played the title role in 2006 romcom My Super Ex-Girlfriend THURMAN
Medieval European map of the world housed in Hereford Cathedral MAPPAMUNDI
2007 crime drama film starring Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington AMERICAN
The —, 1967 film drama starring Peter Fonda and Susan Strasberg TRIP
Unit of weight used in China equal to 50g TAEL
1997 film comedy starring Rowan Atkinson in the title role BEAN
1982 stage play by Peter Nichols POPPY
Peasant dance of Apulia, Italy, in six-eight time TARANTELLA
Tamara —, 1964 Olympic shot and discus gold medallist PRESS
Twelfth month of the Jewish civil year ELUL
Hilary —, actress who starred in the Lizzy Maguire franchise DUFF
Vikram —, author of novels The Golden Gate and An Equal Music SETH
VIDEO